First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 12,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

