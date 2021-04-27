Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.31.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $225.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.43 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

