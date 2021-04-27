Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is set to post its 3/31/2021 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

