Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 14,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.