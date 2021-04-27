Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

FLC opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

