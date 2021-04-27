FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 700 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 75,876 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000.

SLV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 832,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,607,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

