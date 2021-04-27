FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 819 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.57. 345,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,378,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

