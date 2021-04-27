FLC Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 129,644 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 5,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

