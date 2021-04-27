FLC Capital Advisors Buys New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $694,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,873. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.