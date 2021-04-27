FLC Capital Advisors Has $2.33 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 88,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,056. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

