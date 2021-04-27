FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 7,380 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.30. 116,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

