FLC Capital Advisors Sells 6,162 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

BATS PFFD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 841,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

