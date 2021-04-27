FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69. FMC Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

