Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.60% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE WPF opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Foley Trasimene Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $45,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,385,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.