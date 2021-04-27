Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

