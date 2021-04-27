Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $953,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after buying an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $74,646,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

