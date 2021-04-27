Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 172.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $195.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $195.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

