Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tucows by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tucows by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $842.70 million, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

In other news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $141,009.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,129 shares of company stock valued at $977,924. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

