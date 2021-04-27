Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

