Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSM. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.69.

FSM stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

