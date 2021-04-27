Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $139.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

