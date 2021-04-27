Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.93. The stock has a market cap of $862.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

