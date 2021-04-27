Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,700.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 103,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after buying an additional 97,844 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 414.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $471.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

