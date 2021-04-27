Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,027.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.03.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.38 and a twelve month high of $163.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

