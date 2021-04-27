Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $55,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $101.69.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

