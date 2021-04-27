Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in FOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in FOX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.