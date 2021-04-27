Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.63

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.63 and last traded at $165.63, with a volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

