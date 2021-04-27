Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

FELE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. 155,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $83.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.