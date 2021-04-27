Freddie Mac (FMCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect Freddie Mac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

OTCMKTS:FMCC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 723,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Freddie Mac has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.