Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRHLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

