Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

