FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce $29.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

