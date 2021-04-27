FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.91, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. 10,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

