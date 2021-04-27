FSBT API Token (FSBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,640.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $146,678.12 and $35,640.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.00783838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.28 or 0.08033881 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

