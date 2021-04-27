FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

FCEL stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

