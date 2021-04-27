Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 39.6% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,997,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.89.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $716.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.27. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

