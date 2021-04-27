Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after buying an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after buying an additional 306,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after buying an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.