FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

