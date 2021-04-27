FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Reduced by Analyst

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heritage Insurance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HRTG opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $272.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.