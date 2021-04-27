FY2021 EPS Estimates for West Japan Railway Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn ($10.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

WJRYY opened at $55.83 on Monday. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

