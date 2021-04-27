FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $8.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.38.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $744.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.