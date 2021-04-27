G.Research Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Buy

G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

ACBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

ACBI stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

