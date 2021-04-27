Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GAIA. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.70.

GAIA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of -70.53, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

