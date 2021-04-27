Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

GLTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

GLTO opened at $5.92 on Monday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,856,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

