Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.60. 33,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,878,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $643.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gannett by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 23.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

