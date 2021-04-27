Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRMN stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

