GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOP. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

