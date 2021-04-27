Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 2% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and $1.46 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00803771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00097687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.77 or 0.08225601 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

