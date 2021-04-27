Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $46,351,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

