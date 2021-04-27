Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $380.00 at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Generac by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 125.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.